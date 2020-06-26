Rajwant Singh Vohra: An Epitome of Brilliance and Kindness

Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra’s name needs no introduction. His is the personality that the entire Sikh Sangat admires and respects. Having founded the Fateh TV channel and bringing forth the 24/7 telecast of the Guru Sahiban’s preachings, Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra has laid the foundation to restoring the esteemed culture of Sikhism.

After this channel came into existence, in August 2014, came into being the Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society, the NGO and a subsidiary to Fateh TV. The NGO is the epitome of kindness, compassion and brilliance.

Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra established the NGO with a view to help the society entangled in the evil vines of social problems.

And it started with providing free technical training of computers to young men and women, training of stitching to young girls, and Gatka training to the children.

Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society, the NGO has established the following learning and training centres:

1. Fateh Computer Centre

2. Fateh Stitching Centre

3. Fateh Gatka Centre

4. Parivaar Naari Wing

These centres provide free training to everyone regardless of their gender, religion and age. The mass of people has learnt from these centres and built their own sources of income. Young people have learnt computer skills and landed jobs. Young women have learnt to stitch and opened their own boutiques.

The NGO organises Gatka and Gurbani learning Camp every year during summer vacation for young children and students. The idea behind these camps is to enkindle the devotion and fondness in them for the Sikh Culture and Guru Sahibans teachings.

In conversation with Mr Rajwant Singh Vohra, he says, he feels proud to say that many students from these centres are now employed.

The best part about these centres is that the training environment is professional, the knowledge given is from beginner’s level to the advanced level, and the young people are trained according to the job culture.

The NGO does not shy away from doing social work. Free Blood donation camps, Eye Check-up camps, etc. are organised. Every year, the NGO organises a Samagam in which 5 Sikh achievers are awarded with prestigious awards for their diligent service to the Sikh Community.

Renowned Sikh personalities from across the nation partake in the Samagam and offer prayers to the deity along with the Sikh Sangat.

Being the President of the NGO, he feels an immense sense of fulfilment when he sees the girls learning from these centres and working to earn their living.

With each passing year, the NGO has earned recognition, admiration and respect for the works and service it has done. The Fateh TV family grows bigger as new and devoted people join them to contribute to the Society.

Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society propounds that if or when the Government needs any assistance, the NGO will extend hands and provide solutions to any problem of the society.

It’s noteworthy that because of NGOs like Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society and personalities like Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra, the society is thriving. Amidst the matters of concern like unemployment, the dependence of women, distracted youth, crass TV programs, etc. Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra has come forth with Fateh TV and Fateh Parivaar Sewa Society to correct some wrongs of the society and provide support to the needy.

