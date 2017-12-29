Rajya Sabha declares January 1 a holiday

The loss of business would be compensated by putting in extra hours on the remaining days of the ongoing winter session

The Rajya Sabha will have a long weekend and resume work on January two, as it decided to have a holiday on the first day of 2018. Making the announcement in the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said political parties and several members, especially those from the remote parts like the Northeast, had urged that January 1 be declared a holiday.

Rajya Sabha declares holiday on January 1, 2018. Pic/AFP

Goel said the House, therefore, would not sit on January 1 and the loss of business would be compensated by putting in extra hours on the remaining days of the ongoing winter session.

The announcement was made as the Question Hour came to a close in the Rajya Sabha. Saturdays and Sundays are holidays for Parliament.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is taken from a syndicated feed & is published on AS IS basis.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go