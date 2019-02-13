Rajya Sabha MP, TDP chief banned on WhatsApp

national

The social media giant has not given any clarifications but the two leaders have denied any infringement of policy.

Representational image

The WhatsApp account of Telugu Desam Party's district president R Srinivasa Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP, CM Ramesh has been banned.

R Srinivasa Reddy told Times of India, “There is something fishy going on, especially because it is only happening to the TDP leaders. First, CM Ramesh's WhatsApp account was banned and now mine. It was actually on the 7th that I realized I was not able to use my WhatsApp account. For the last three days, I have tried many means to uninstall and reinstall the application but to no avail. I got a message that my account has been banned.”

He added, "I suspect that BJP in collision with YSR Congress has been targeting leaders of the Kadapa district one after the other by resorting to such acts of prominent leaders right ahead of the elections."

The social media giant has not given any clarifications but the two leaders have denied any infringement of policy.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.