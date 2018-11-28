Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Mere Pyare Prime Minister is much more than open defecation

bollywood

Mere Pyare Prime Minister is about an eight-year-old boy who writes to the Prime Minister about the problems of open defecation he faces.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Speaking about his film 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' at the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said it is much more than a film on open defecation. Excited about the film's success at the Rome Film Fest, he said that the movie raises 'some very innocent, but very important questions.'

"It stood fourth in a list of over a hundred films, and the press gave four out of five stars," he said.

The film is about an eight-year-old boy who writes to the Prime Minister about the problems of open defecation he faces. The film was produced with the help of money gathered from several Non-Governmental Organisations, as Mehra mentioned that it was a film 'based on a social issue'.

Further, he added that it is a not a problem of one individual but 'a problem of our times'. The film will release on March 7, 2019.

The 49th edition of the IFFI will showcase 212 films, including 16 Oscar-nominated films, from over 68 countries.

