Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct a film on dancer-turned-dacoit Putlibai

Fascinated by the journey of Putlibai, a dancer who took to dacoity to avenge her partner's murder, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has decided to bring her story to the big screen.

Even as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra gears up to shoot Toofan, a sports drama that will have Farhan Akhtar playing a boxer, the filmmaker has pencilled in the subject for his next project.

Fascinated by the journey of Putlibai, a dancer who took to dacoity to avenge her partner's murder, the director has decided to bring her story to the big screen. mid-day has learnt that Mehra has already registered the eponymous title with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association. A trade source reveals, "Putlibai was born to a poor family in Chambal, in the early 20th century. She turned dancer to feed her family, and met Sultana Daku while performing at one of his ceremonies.

They fell in love, but he was soon killed by the cops. Shocked by her lover's murder, she took up guns and vowed to kill the informer who had tipped off the cops about Sultana Daku's whereabouts. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was intrigued by the character and her motive behind turning a dacoit, and has begun work on the script."

Confirming the news, Mehra said, "I am working on it. Currently, we are developing three scripts. I will be directing the movie." Quiz him if he has approached any actor for the author-backed role, and he says, "It's too early to discuss the film. But yes, it's the role of a lifetime."

