Shankar Mahadevan: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wanted my son to sing with me

bollywood

Shankar Mahadevan on sharing the mic with younger son for the first time in Mehra's next

Shankar Mahadevan with Shivam

It's hard to miss the twinkle in Shankar Mahadevan's eye when he talks of sharing the mic with his younger son, Shivam, for the first time in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

"He has sung as a child [artiste] in films, but this movie marks his major break in mainstream cinema as an adult [playback singer]," says Mahadevan, quick to add that the decision to have the young singer lend his voice to Rezgaariyaan was taken at Mehra's behest.



Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

"Shivam has been singing from a young age and Rakeysh has been an admirer of his voice. When we composed the song, he was keen to have Shivam sing it with me. So we decided that we'd retain his voice [only if it sounded apt]. Fortunately, he loved it."

The proud father describes the opportunity to see his sons emerge as independent singers, as among his greatest experiences. "It's better than your own success. When [older son] Siddharth performs, it's an amazing high. Similarly, Shivam has appreciated for [rendering] a difficult song in [the Marathi film] Katyar Kaljat Ghusli. What more can a father ask for when he is able to stand on stage and perform with his sons?"

Also Read: Prabhu Deva, Sivamani and Mahadevan bag the Padma Shri award

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates