Rakhi Sawant: Agreed to be part of Bigg Boss 14 because my career went downhill

Five 'Challengers', led by 'Mastermind' Vikas Gupta recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Vikas is leading a team of Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan, who will pose a challenge to the remaining contestants.

Rakhi Sawant was part of season one of the controversial reality show. When asked why she chose to take up the BB14 stint, she told The Quint, "I have agreed to be part of Bigg Boss this time only because my career had gone completely downhill and I need a push. That is why I want to be part of the show, and I hope Bollywood will consider me again. I also hope I can bounce back and stand on my feet. Bigg Boss made me a star earlier and I am hoping the same happens one more time."

Rakhi also shared that she reached out to Sohail Khan, Salman's brother, requesting him to take her on in Bigg Boss 14. "I called Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, requesting him to put me in Bigg Boss so that I can kickstart my career once again. I told him, 'I don't want to get into depression'," she said.

Saying that she has no qualms asking for work, Rakhi added, "I want to work in television, films, everywhere. And if you give me one chance to be a part of Bigg Boss I promise to prove that I am a good entertainer. So Sohail bhai spoke to Salman."

Well, let's wait and watch what Rakhi Sawant has in store for us inside the Bigg Boss 14 house!

