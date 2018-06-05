Rakhi Sawant apologises to Sunny Leone on national television

Rakhi Sawant opened up about many things in her life and her biggest regrets



Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is known for her controversial statements and outspoken nature. However, her appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal's show, Juzz Baatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak introduced the viewers to the original person hiding behind the harsh version of Rakhi Sawant, and that is Neeru Bheda. The actress spoke about the struggles she went through to enter the film industry and achieve her dreams.

Rakhi Sawant even spoke about the obstacles and has agreed to be exploited by the producers when she entered the industry as an "innocent" girl in the hope of getting some work. She also stated how the pressure of not getting work and looking beautiful forced her to get under the knife at a tender age.

At the same talk show, she also spoke about the time when she had an issue with Sunny Leone working in the film industry. She had also made some unpleasant comments about Leone and now she has apologised for her rude behaviour. She admitted that she was wrong in commenting about Sunny Leone because she knew nothing about her struggle. She also said that she shouldn't have judged the Jism actress because she is not in a position to do the same. The Pardesiya girl said, "Hi Sunny, forgive me."

Juzz Baatt is turning out to get good TRPs, where many television celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Karan Patel, Iqbal Khan, Eijaz Khan and others have spoken their hearts out, which grabbed headlines.

