Raksha Bandhan 2019: Alia Bhatt performs 'didi' duties for Karan Johar's son

It's Raksha Bandhan, and actress Alia Bhatt took out time to tie a rakhi on the tiny wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash.

Alia Bhatt tying rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash. Pic: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

It's Raksha Bandhan, and actress Alia Bhatt took out time to tie a rakhi on the tiny wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash. Karan had launched Alia's Bollywood career with his 2012 film Student Of The Year, following which the actress features in almost every production of the filmmaker. While Karan Johar openly mentors Alia and her career, the two have often addressed each other as father and daughter.

On Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, ensured she carried out her sisterly ritual by tying a rakhi on Uash's wrist.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared the photograph of her and Yash. She wrote, "Just too much love".

Karan, who became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017, posted the same photograph of Alia and Yash on his Instagram stories and wrote: "Alia didi!"

Last year, too, Alia showed her "big sister love" by celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Yash.

