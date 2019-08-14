Raksha Bandhan 2019: India gears up for the festival

national

Lucknow: With the ongoing monsoon season and only a day left for Raksha Bandhan, General Post Office (GPO), Lucknow has introduced designer waterproof envelopes to tackle the monsoon issue for the festive occasion, this year. RN Yadav, the Chief Postmaster said, "The envelopes for Raksha Bandhan have been sent across the state. There's a stick on the side of the envelope, so you need not use glue."

General Post Office(GPO)Lucknow has introduced designer waterproof envelopes for #RakshaBandhan this year. Chief Postmaster RN Yadav says "The envelopes have been sent across the state. There's a stick-on side on it, so you need not use glue. They're available at a cost of Rs 10" pic.twitter.com/ZZX177dMME — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019

"And the envelopes are available at a cost of just ten rupees", he added. Raksha Bandhan is a festival of Hindu religion celebrated across the country with great zeal and is known to strengthen the bond of a brother and sister. In addition, sisters and brothers wait eagerly for it all around the year with abundant zeal and enthusiasm.

Also, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) came up with an initiative to provide free ride to woman passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan tomorrow. The facility to be available in both AC and non-AC buses for woman passengers, state news agency ANI.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to provide free ride to lady passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan tomorrow; facility to be available in both AC and non-AC buses. #Delhi — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, around 670 students of a school in Surat formed a human chain by positioning themselves to form the 'Tricolour National Flag' and 'Rakhi'. "Students here tried to convey a message of love and patriotism, ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, by making a human chain and forming a Rakhi and National Flag. The main aim of this initiative is to convey a message to everyone that we should celebrate our Independence Day with a feeling of patriotism and with the same enthusiasm as we celebrate our Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan," stated Suresh Swami, a faculty member of Gurukul.

Gujarat: 670 students of a school in Surat made human chain by positioning themselves to form the Tricolour and 'rakhi', in celebration ahead of #IndependenceDay and #RakshaBandhan (13.08.2019) pic.twitter.com/D8K3un408u — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

While speaking to ANI, Jagdish Kukadiya, Gurukul principal said: "Students here tried to convey a strong message that, just like a sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist and wishes for her safety and healthy life, similarly, we all should protect our nation with a strong patriotic sense. Gujarati-medium and English-medium students together took this initiative."

Kanpur: Shops in the city offer rakhis for sale, ahead of #RakshaBandhan. (13.08.2019) pic.twitter.com/jEjdrF7yfD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2019

Wearing a festive look, Surat markets are attracting buyers as they are selling gold and silver rakhis showing tricolour and map of the country. Also, rakhis with a theme of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A are being sold to give a "message of oneness and to praise the government for their efforts to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir" into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will come into existence on October 31. "Rakhi festival has a deeper meaning and spiritual significance. This time, we are getting rakhis representing the country along with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. It is a beautiful initiative taken up by the designers to celebrate both the important days together," a buyer told ANI.

"Every time, we come up with a unique them to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. As the Centre has scrapped Article 350 and 35A, we decided to come up with a theme that signifies the importance of both days. Gold and silver rakhis are being designed in accordance with the customers' choice and pocket. The silver rakhis range from Rs 500," a jewellery shop owner said. With inputs from ANI

