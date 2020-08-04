Raksha Bandhan 2020: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan 'pack a punch' with their rakhis

Raksha Bandhan, which was observed on August 3, saw a lot of posts by Bollywood celebrities getting into the festive mode. After celebrating Eid on August 1, the entire world saw the sweet celebration of a beautiful bond between brother and sister. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a sister ties a band, called rakhi to brother's wrist for being the protector of her life. The festival takes place with loads of gift exchange and gorging on sweets.

Speaking about celebrities, the Khan family, who is currently now in Panvel, took the celebration a notch higher. The brothers of the house posed with the band on their wrist, and the photo packs a punch, literally. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Happy Raksha Bandhan! A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onAug 3, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

Salman Khan shared the post on his social media account, leaving the fans amazed with the festive feels. The men of the house - (Left to Right) Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Ayaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan and Aayush Sharma posed for the lens and flaunted their rakhis.

Salman Khan's professional journey was not an easy one. The actor has been acting for the last 32 years. Just like any other star, Salman too has his own share of ups and downs in Bollywood. He made his debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 and went on to do blockbuster films like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in the 90s.

Starting from Dabangg, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2010, he went on to deliver successes like Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He's now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai! He's also expected to be back as RAW Agent Tiger in the third part of the Tiger franchise, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai being two of them.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Radhe, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted and last year's Dabangg 3.

In an interview with mid-day, a source revealed the actor's plan of action once things settle down in the country. "Salman called off the impending schedule after discussing with his team and co-producers Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Nikhil Namit. He felt that filming indoors could pose a risk to the health of the cast and crew. On the other hand, an outdoor shoot was not feasible in the monsoon. So, he has decided to hold off the stint till October-end, post which the unit will film the remaining portions — including a song — at outdoor locations."

While in Panvel, Salman Khan has been sharing a few videos and photos of him enjoying his farm life. The actor's video ploughing the field, driving a tractor, and planting the rice saplings have already left his fans proud. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of where he can be seen planting some rice saplings in his farm.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news