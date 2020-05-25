Raktanchal Trailer: This show promises to be high on action and intensity

With Raktanchal, the makers bring to the viewers high octane intensity and an action-packed crime drama inspired by real events from the '80s of Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, at the time when the state development work was distributed through tenders.

The criminal empire of Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer) who rules the tender mafia is challenged by a young criminal Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha) who is driven by vengeance. The story sets in motion a clash for acquiring tenders with a political battle in the background, which unleashes a bloodbath in the city of Purvanchal.

Vijay must overcome great personal odds to beat Waseem Khan and become the tender king! MX Original Series' Raktanchal is a surreal journey into the brutality set in the Hindi heartland of India and the 9 episodic series introduces audiences to the never explored world of the kedari. Have a look at the trailer right here:

Directed by Ritam Shrivastav, the series also sees Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Basu Soni, and Krishna Bisht play pivotal roles. All the episodes are all set to be out on May 28!

