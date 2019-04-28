Rakul Preet Singh loves to indulge in retail therapy

regional-cinema

Rakul Preet Singh is currently shooting in Portugal for Nagarjuna's Telugu film, Manmadhudu 2

Rakul Preet Singh is a shopaholic. She loves to indulge in retail therapy wherever she is shooting. The actor is currently shooting in Portugal for Nagarjuna's Telugu film, Manmadhudu 2.

She has been spending hours at Freeport in Lisbon, which is a fashion hub. It's not the first time Rakul has gone on a shopping spree while on an outdoor. While shooting in London for her upcoming film, De De Pyaar De, which stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the actor would often hit the city's shopping districts. But she would manage to be on the set on time when required for her shots. With all the shopping, Rakul definitely travels heavy.

Her upcoming Bollywood film, De De Pyaar De, features Rakul Preet as a 26-something, who is in love with a 50-year-old man played by Ajay Devgn. Ajay will be seen portraying the role of a divorcee with two kids, and Tabu is seen playing the role of Ajay's ex-wife in the film.

De De Pyaar De also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. It is directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17, this year.

