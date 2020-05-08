Rakul Preet Singh: Mom and Dad were more comfortable with the idea of me wearing a bikini than I was

It has been a long yet fulfilling journey for Rakul Preet Singh, who has dabbled with both the South and the Hindi film industry successfully. After the success of De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan in 2019, she now has a film with Arjun Kapoor coming up that's supposedly a cross-border rom-com, produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani.

Now let's talk about her Instagram posts, which are also very gorgeous. She has often channelled her bold avatar on social media and now, recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about her journey as an actor, and also the beautiful days of Miss India. When asked about wearing a bikini and her parents' reaction to it, she answered very candidly and her reply will truly win your heart.

She said, "My mom and my dad were more comfortable than I was with the idea of wearing a bikini. In fact, when we were going to shop for the bikinis, my dad kept telling us to buy vibrant coloured bikinis and not the dull ones." And did you know Rakul's mother was the one who asked her to wear a bikini when she was preparing for her Miss India contest?

Rini Singh, her mother, who was also a part of the interview, spilled the beans and said, "I kept telling her that you need to wear a bikini for Miss India. She said she was not prepared for that. But I was confident. I said, 'You'll prepare for it, isme kya hai?' Well, this is truly a candid confession from the mother-daughter duo!

