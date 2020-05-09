Rakul Preet Singh takes on trolls who assumed she was out buying alcohol

On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at Pali Naka, Bandra. She made sure to wear a mask while stepping out to head to a chemist in the vicinity. A video of the De De Pyaar De (2019) actor's outing has gone viral.

Some netizens thought she was Deepika Padukone and still others felt she had gone to buy alcohol. Responding to the speculation, she tweeted, "Oh wow! I wasn't aware that medical stores are selling alcohol."

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol ð¤ðð https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Singh informs that she had picked up some stuff from the chemist and the video shows her exiting. She wondered why people chose to speculate. Blame it on the University of WhatsApp, perhaps.

Rakul Preet recently spoke about her Miss India days and how she wasn't entirely comfortable wearing a bikini for the pageant. Her parents, however, were more comfortable with the idea than her! She shared, "My mom and my dad were more comfortable than I was with the idea of wearing a bikini. In fact, when we were going to shop for the bikinis, my dad kept telling us to buy vibrant coloured bikinis and not the dull ones."

Well, now that's a cool set of parents right there!

