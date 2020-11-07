Rakul Preet Singh's 'main character' from her upcoming film with Arjun Kapoor reminds us of ZNMD's Bagvati

Sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) was Bagwati, a top-end designer bag, which accompanied them everywhere. Bagwati's fan-following still remains intact.

Now, Rakul Preet Singh has revealed that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming untitled film, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. She posted a picture from the set of Kaashvie Nair's period drama in which Kapoor is seen with a metallic coloured bag.

Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, "That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife (sic)".

Wonder if it has a name too.

Rakul and Arjun will be sharing screen space for the first time. "The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters that belong to India and Pakistan, so it's a cross-border, coming-of-age rom-com," Rakul had said about the film in a recent interview. The film will be directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham.

Speaking about John, the actor too will be making an appearance in the film. Speaking to mid-day, a source revealed, "While the Kaashvie Nair-directed vehicle is primarily about Arjun and Rakul's characters, Kumud Mishra and Neena Gupta have prominent arcs in the story. John has been roped in to play a younger version of Kumud sir in the film and will be seen in one of the flashback sequences. The team is currently looking for a newcomer to portray Neenaji's younger version. After finishing the shoot of Satyamev Jayate 2, which too is backed by Nikkhil, John will shoot for his portions in the drama."

