Ram Charan makes his grand Instagram debut!

Ram Charan

One of the greatest actors of all times, Ram Charan Teja, recently made his Instagram debut and with every speeding minute, his Instagram following has been increasing manifolds. It’s known that till now, Ram Charan has been connected to his fans through other platforms and has been posting actively about his projects but here onwards we will see Ram Charan giving us glimpses of his personal life also, alongside his professional life to the utter delight of his fans with his Instagram debut!

Giving us his first ever debut post, Ram Charan posted a closeup picture and immediately, the comments started flowing in with utter delight and excitement from the industry peers and fans!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) onJul 8, 2019 at 12:24am PDT

The Telugu superstar is currently shooting incessantly for SS Rajamouli’s next- RRR. It has been in continuous news that this film is Rajamouli’s next big venture and will see Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and Junior NTR alongside Ram Charan, in the leads.

He is also involved in the post-production of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a film made under Konidela Production Company which has successfully completed the production phase and is scheduled to have multilingual releases ( Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam) in October 2019.

Ram Charan Teja is one of the most popular and influential actors in the south industry and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2013. Charan is the recipient of several awards, including two Filmfare Awards, two Nandi Awards, two CineMAA Awards, and two Santosham Best Actor Awards. His works include Magadheera (a period fantasy action film - also directed by the ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli), Orange (a romantic comedy-drama), Dhruva (an action thriller film) and Rangasthalam (a period action drama film).

The actor current venture RRR, is scheduled to release on July 30th, 2020 and the fans are already excited!

