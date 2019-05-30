Photos: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are holidaying in South Africa ahead of wedding anniversary
Ahead of their wedding anniversary, south superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have headed to South Africa. See photos
South superstar Ram Charan is vacationing in South Africa with his wife Upasana. The couple is all set to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary on June 14, this year. Well, ahead of their wedding anniversary, Ram Charan and Upasana have headed to South Africa to spend some quality time together.
On Thursday, Upasana took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their South African adventure. Upasana captioned the pictures as, "Happy Anniversary to us ! (In advance ) Every anniversary we promised to do something new together - diving , adventure sport , learn healing techniques, take culinary lessons etc. This time it’s all about wildlife ! Absolutely love it ! #wildinafrica Mr & Mrs C"
Happy Anniversary to us ! â¤ï¸ (In advance ) Every anniversary we promised to do something new together - diving , adventure sport , learn healing techniques, take culinary lessons etc. This time it’s all about wildlife ! Absolutely love it ! #wildinafrica Mr & Mrs C ð
Seems like the couple is having a grand time in the wilderness! Upasana also shared Instagram stories from the safari, and it's making us want to set off on a jungle safari too.
Ram Charan's Instagram fan page shared a video of the actor and Upasana while on the safari. Check it out!
On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film will have the same title as its working title. The cast also features the bigwigs of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, which also marks their first onscreen pairing for the big screen.
The core story of the film is based on two Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. According to the chronicled stories, it is said that both of them were missing for a few years before they became legends and fought for the country.
Also read: Ram Charan cancels Pune schedule of S S Rajamouli's RRR due to ankle injury
