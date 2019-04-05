Ram Charan cancels Pune schedule of S S Rajamouli's RRR due to ankle injury

regional-cinema

Ram Charan sustained an ankle injury while working out at the gym in Pune, where he was shooting for S S Rajamouli's RRR

S S Rajamouli has called off the Pune schedule of his multilingual drama, RRR, after Ram Charan hurt himself. The actor sustained an ankle injury while working out at the gym. He will be out of action for three weeks.

The unit of RRR was slated to shoot several scenes of the historical, starring NTR Junior, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, in Pune. Last week, Ram Charan and NTR Junior were shooting in Vadodara.

Ram Charan's last film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' failed at the Box Office. However, the actor took full responsibility for the failure. He said the film didn't elicit the expected response as it didn't meet the expectations of the audience.

Despite the film's failure, Ram Charan thanked his fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

"I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it," Charan said in a statement.

"We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations," he said.

He said the love of his fans will inspire him to work harder and deliver better films which will, in turn, help him meet their expectations.

We hope to see Ram Charan's RRR rocks at the Box Office.

