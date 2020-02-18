Ram Gopal Varma all set to bring the story of Disha, the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape on the celluloid!

Ram Gopal Varma's next is based on the rape, murder, and burning of a Hyderabad veterinarian in November last year. The brutality of the attack had outraged the nation. Yesterday, the filmmaker visited the local police station and met the cops to gather accurate information. It is said that the Sarkar 3 (2017) director has begun work on the script. Ramu has yet to ascertain if he is making it in Telugu or Hindi.

RGV, as he's fondly called, took to his Instagram account and shared two chilling posts that gave a glimpse of his story. In the first one, we can see a close-up of a woman's hand that showcases the horror of the calamity and the crime, and his caption makes your blood boil even further.

Take a look:

In the next post, he posted a picture with the wife of the man who raped Disha and he said she married him at the age of 16. Have a look right here:

This seems to be a powerful subject and a film that could be the need of the hour!

