Ram Madhvani reveals the inspiration behind Sushmita Sen's Aarya

Hotstar Specials in conjunction with RMF (Ram Madhvani Films) has recently launched Aarya – a story where organised crime is the daily family business and betrayal runs deep. The show features actor Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh and an ensemble cast of talented actors Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an official adaptation of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza.

Recently, Ram Madhvani revealed that he wanted to recreate internationally acclaimed - Penoza for the Indian audiences and over 9 years but was baffled by how best to churn this out for the Indian audience, keeping their content-appetite in mind. Like every other artist, he chanced upon his Eureka moment for Aarya in the most unconventional way.

Speaking about this incident that sparked the thought to create Aarya, he says, "I saw Penoza 9 years ago with my wife, Amita, now my co-producer. When we saw it, we immediately knew that this is the character that we had to bring onto the screen for the Indian audience. For a couple of years, I was clueless about how to adapt it. Around 7 years ago, we were undertaking a train journey and I happened to ask the TC the whereabouts of some flowers blooming outside. Upon being informed of them being opium fields, it occurred to me how to root this. I knew how to make it culturally relevant to India."

A lot of research, deliberation and reflection went into the inception of the masterpiece that is Aarya, the results of which was showcased to us on June 19, only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news