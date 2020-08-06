Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Dalit family 1st to receive Ayodhya prasad

The Mahabir's who received first prasad from the grand 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony. Picture/Twitter IANS

The first prasad from the grand 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, has been given to a Dalit family.

The family is Mahabir's, and they were given 'prasad' along with a copy of Ram Charit Manas and a 'Tulsi mala'. It was only after that the distribution of the prasad for others began in Ayodhya.

The first prasad from the grand '#BhumiPujan' ceremony of the #RamJanmabhoomi temple in #Ayodhya, has been given to a Dalit family.



The family is Mahabir's, and they were given 'prasad' along with a copy of Ram Charit Manas and a 'Tulsi mala'. pic.twitter.com/qMBiWQIAIv — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 6, 2020

Mahabir is the same person whose accommodation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was visited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where he even shared a meal during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The bhumi pujan was performed on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from the Prime Minister, Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex was cleaned on Thursday. The construction of the temple will begin from Saturday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever