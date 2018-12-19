Ram Nath Kovind to attend centenary celebration of Yoga Institute

national

The Yoga Institute was earlier this year selected for the prime minister's award for outstanding contribution for promotion and development of yoga. It has produced more than 50,000 yoga teachers and has over 500 publications to its credit

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of the city-based Yoga Institute next week. The institute, established in 1918 by Yogendraji, will hold a two-day concluding function of its year-long centenary celebrations on December 28 and 29 at the suburban Bandra- Kurla Complex (BKC) where Kovind will be the chief guest.

"President Kovind will grace the historic occasion and conclude the year-long celebrations on December 28. Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries will also be present," the institute's director Dr Hansa J Yogendra told reporters on Tuesday.

Yoga, panel discussions and workshops on related issues will be held during the two-day event, she said. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had in December last year inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the institute. He had said that yogic philosophy has all the properties to fight lifestyle problems of modern days.

