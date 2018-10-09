Search

Ram Vilas Paswan asks FMCG firms to use Hindi, regional languages on products

Oct 09, 2018, 15:47 IST | IANS

Writing the names of products in Hindi and other regional languages, besides English, will bring about transparency and benefit consumers, the Minister said at an event

Ram Vilas Paswan asks FMCG firms to use Hindi, regional languages on products
Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asked the fast-moving consumer goods companies to write the names of their products in Hindi and other regional languages.

Writing the names of products in Hindi and other regional languages, besides English, will bring about transparency and benefit consumers, the Minister said at an event here.

He also asked the FMCG industry to write the minimum retail price, net weight, manufacturing and expiry dates in larger fonts to bring about transparency.

"(Accepted that) you cannot write everything in Hindi or regional languages. But at least you can write the products' names. What is the problem with that?" he asked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

ram vilas paswannational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: Foot-over-bridge collapses near Vashi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK