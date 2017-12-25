Ram Vilas Paswan slams Lalu Prasad Yadav for comparing himself to Nelson Mandela

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan yesterday slammed Lalu Prasad for comparing himself with Nelson Mandela and B R Ambedkar, saying they made sacrifices in national interest while the RJD chief was in jail for corruption

Ram Vilas Paswan and Lalu Prasad

The Lok Janshakti Party chief said Prasad had insulted stalwarts like Ambedkar by comparing himself with them and asked if the fodder scam was a scam of the poor or the powerful people. Defending ally BJP, which has been accused by Prasad of conspiring to put him behind bars, Paswan said on Twitter, "Lalu ji you should not blame the BJP for everything to hide your sin.

You should also not compare yourself with Martin Luther King, Mandela or Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They made sacrifices in the national interest. You are in jail for corruption, which is against national interest." The LJP chief, who was an ally of Prasad earlier, said the RJD chief and his supporters may make a lot of noise but his crimes cannot be brushed under the carpet.

Tweet talk

Ram Vilas Paswan

