Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar's life advice to Sunil Lahri: Never let success get to your head

All famous actors and celebrities have always had a guiding light in their lives. Someone from the industry who has shared an invaluable piece of advice that has proven to be life-changing for the artist. Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan too has his own share of memorable moments that have helped him to achieve success. The much-loved show Ramayan which narrates the epic tale of Lord Ram has been making headlines all over the country with its re-run on the country's leading GEC – StarPlus.

Talented actor Sunil Lahri fondly remembers the helpful advice by Ramanand Sagar. The actor would often engage with the visionary maker on different topics and collected pearls of wisdom. Sunil remembers one such dialogue where Ramanand Sagar shared an important life lesson with him, "Sagar Saheb always called me a black stallion. He had immense faith in me and always encouraged me. He complimented me by saying that I am very talented and I should work hard and be focused in life. He also guided me to not let success get to my head. Be humble and polite to everyone around you. And most importantly to be sincere to my work. I always followed his advice and am still trying to."

Ramayan has successfully garnered record-breaking viewership even today due to its engaging and simple narrative which has earned a memorable place in the audience's minds.

