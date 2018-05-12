Ramesh Desai Memorial U-12 Sub-Junior Tennis Nationals from today

The Under-16 Nationals will be held at the Cricket Club of India from May 19



Over 250 participants from across the country will be seen in action at the 12th Ramesh Desai Memorial Sub-Junior Tennis Nationals for Boys and Girls under 12 from today. The tournament will be hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the GA Ranade Tennis Complex here, a media release said. While the boys under-12 main draw will be of 64, the girls under-12 Main draw will be of 48, said MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer. Qualifying rounds will be held on May 12 and 13, while main draws will start from May 14.

MSLTA President Bharat Oza and Iyer said a total scholarship of Rs three lakh will be awarded to players from the first round, apart from attractive prizes and gifts. The MSLTA will also celebrate its annual scholarship function coinciding with the finals on May 19. The Under-16 Nationals will be held at the Cricket Club of India from May 19, the release added.

