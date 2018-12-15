Ramsay Brothers' Tulsi passes away at 74

bollywood

Tulsi Ramsay, was the son of FU Ramsay, and was one of seven brothers. He also directed the popular '90s TV series, Zee Horror Show.

Tulsi Ramsay

Tulsi Ramsay, known for directing cult horror films like Veerana (1988), Purani Haveli (1989) and Bandh Darwaza (1990), passed away yesterday. He was 74. The filmmaker died in a city hospital.

A family member reportedly said, "He complained of chest pain, and his son Deepak took him to Kokilaben Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital. He passed away at about 2.30 am." Another family member reportedly stated that Ramsay was not keeping well for a while.

The Ramsay Brothers ruled the horror genre in Indian cinema for several years as they churned out low-budget films, which went on to acquire cult status. They were widely popular for a unique mix of horror and erotica. Tulsi Ramsay, was the son of FU Ramsay, and was one of seven brothers. He also directed the popular '90s TV series, Zee Horror Show.

