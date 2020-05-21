Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj make it official with Roka ceremony

During the lockdown, many celebrities have made their relationships official. While some are opting for a low-key wedding, many decided to just announce it on social media. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj announced their relationship earlier this month, and ever since then, the duo's wedding rumours started doing the rounds. Many suggested a December celebration, but it seems like the couple does no longer wishes to wait. On May 21, 2020, Rana and Miheeka made it official with a Roka ceremony.

By the looks of it, festivities have already begun at Daggubatis and Bajaj's residence. Rana Daggubati also made an official announcement on Instagram. The happy pictures say it all! Rana opted for a simple white South Indian attire, and Miheeka showed off her ethereal side in a bright coloured saree. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram And it’s official!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) onMay 20, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

Here's what the actor shared as his Instagram story.

The wishes and good lucks have already started pouring in on social media for the duo. This has surprised his fans and all the celebrities in all the way possible. Now they are waiting for more pictures and hopefully videos of the two together and their lovely moments from the ceremonies to come.

