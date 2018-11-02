Rana Daggubati replaces Nana Patekar in Housefull 4

bollywood

After Nana Patekar was alleged of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film, Horn Ok Pleassss, the former quit from Housefull 4

Rana Daggubati and Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar, who had shot a few scenes for Housefull 4, quit the film post allegations of sexual harassment on him by Tanushree Dutta. According to Mumbai Mirror, South sensation Rana Daggubati has replaced Nana Patekar for his role in Housefull 4. The Baahubali antagonist confirmed the news to the tabloid.

"It is always good to find work outside of Hyderabad, get to learn so much and do so many new things. I've never been part of a genre like Housefull and it’s always exciting to work with different genres. Working with Akshay Kumar again (after Neeraj Pandey's 2015 action-spy thriller Baby), Sajid (Nadiadwala) and Farhad (Samji) is something I am really looking forward to," asserted Rana to the publication. The report also adds that Rana was given the narration of the script last week and he gave his nod for the film on Monday.

Rana Daggubati also revealed that he was looking forward to working with Akshay Kumar after Neeraj Pandey’s spy-thriller Baby (2015). He will reportedly step into Nana’s shoes to play the character of a ghazal singer, for which, Nana had already shot in Jaisalmer. Rana will probably join the cast this week in Mumbai.

After Nana Patekar's name popped up in the Me Too movement, it was the film's director Sajid Khan, whose name was also listed in Bollywood's sexual offenders. He has been replaced by Farhad Samji now.

The film has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read: Junior Artist Allegedly Molested On Housefull 4 Sets

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates