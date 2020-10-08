Rana Daggubati talks about his wedding: When good things happen, I don't question it

South heartthrob Rana Daggubati surprised his fans when he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj early this year in May. The actor posted a photo with his ladylove on Instagram and wrote, "And she said Yes :)", which was followed by a heart and her name in the form of a hashtag.

In a candid chat with Neha Dhupia on season 5 of her show JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha, Rana Daggubati opened up about his wedding with Miheeka Bajaj and how everything worked out for the best. Sharing his love story, he said, "I have known her for a very long time because my sister and she went to school together. So, I've known her pretty much all my life and there's only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown and I said, okay, this is right and that's about it. So, when good things happen, I don't question too much (sic)."

Rana and Miheeka tied the knot at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad, on August 8, 2020. Talking about getting married in a film studio, Rana said, "There was no filming happening anywhere. Obviously, because in a time like COVID, and the way we are right now, there's social distancing, there's least number of people, so a studio is the only place where you have a place, right? Everybody thought it was a great idea. It was five minutes from my house. Only two friends of mine were at the wedding. So, there were like 30 people, I think less than that. Everyone was tested and then it was like a huge lawn where only thirty people were present, so it was fine."

He added, "But what I did was I shot my wedding in VR and sent it to my family who couldn't come and I sent them VR headsets so they could watch it. This is for real. So, we shot it in Virtual Reality and sent a bunch of VR boxes and sweets and stuff for family and some friends. So, they got to see it live. Now my family is calling me and they want other VR stuff on it. They are like what else do we watch on this now?"

On the work front, Daggubati has been gearing up for Haathi Mere Saathi, which was all set to release this year on April 2 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He has been a part of films like Housefull 4, Baahubali, Baby, Dum Maaro Dum, Department, and The Ghazi Attack.

