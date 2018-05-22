Rana Daggubati: We're scouting for literature students to weave great stories

Rana Daggubati on how his talent management company will help turn attention to writers in an industry obsessed with superstars



Taking on roles behind the camera to push the creation of quality cinema, Rana Daggubati had previously joined hands with an independent talent management agency, which could appoint creative talents for regional film industries in South India. A year later, the Baahubali actor tells mid-day that his newly founded organisation has kicked into action. On his to-do list is the sourcing of writers who can weave authentic stories for the big screen.

"The [film] industry has always been star driven [here, obsessed]. For a long time, literature [writing] was not getting its due credit. We are trying to set up a literature team that will help us scout for people who have studied the art. We will train them," the actor says. On the syllabus will be instructions on writing a film, or scripting for television, Rana Daggubati says. "I know it is an exercise that will take a while to complete, but, we hope, six months from now, we will have a large team that focuses on churning out new stories."

Even a year after the last instalment hit screens, Baahubali continues to impact the life of the actor, who admits the film changed the way India perceived him. "The fantasy helped the industry move away from a star system. The country did not know us [Baahubali cast]. But the movie was a spectacle, which the entire nation came together to watch. The size of regional industries is small, but films like these bring them to the nation's attention. That is the kind of cinema we are looking to build. Our country is known for being the land that has been home to great stories. We need to find the best way to present them."

