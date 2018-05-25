Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor in new Sanju poster give insight into Sanjay Dutt's crazy love life

The makers of Sanju have released a fresh poster of the film. The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Kapoor as one of his girlfriends, which speaks about his love life



Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt with Sonam Kapoor in the new poster of Sanju

Through the latest poster of Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani gives an insight into the crazy love life of Sanjay Dutt in the 80s with Sonam Kapoor. The poster of Sanju unveils yet another facade of the colourful life of Sanjay Dutt. The newest aspect of the film showcases a free-spirited Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt along with Sonam Kapoor, who will be seen as his love interest in the film.

With Sonam Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to give the audience glimpses into the crazy, controversial love life of Sanjay Dutt in the 80s. After intriguing the fans with multiple posters showcasing the varied looks of Sanjay Dutt spanning his life, director Rajkumar Hirani unveils yet another poster of the much-awaited biopic. The poster touches upon the controversial love life of Sanjay Dutt.

While instances from his love life made headlines in the 80's, 90's and millennial, the film promises to present the lesser known instances of Sanjay Dutt's trysts. This is the first poster where Sonam Kapoor has been introduced for the first time. The teaser of Sanju showcased a young Sanju mention about 308 women being a part of his life, the poster further pumps up excitement levels, to know yet another aspect of one of Bollywood's most interesting actors.

The new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor takes us back to the retro era with the costume and hairdos. The biopic depicts the various stages of Sanjay Dutt's life, the teaser of which has already piqued the interests of the audience. Sanju showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life-giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor.

The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal. The director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir Kapoor from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

