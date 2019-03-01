Randeep Hooda is still living his Battle of Saragarhi character!

bollywood

Randeep Hooda had grown his tresses and sported facial fuzz for over two years to stay in character. The actor now no longer sports the look. With no new development, the film remains stuck

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda's profile picture on his social networking platforms is still of his character, Hawaldar Ishwar Singh, from 21 – Battle of Saragarhi. Rajkumar Santoshi's film was announced with great fanfare in 2016 amidst political bigwigs in New Delhi.

After a stint of shooting, there has been no word about the film. Yami Gautam's sister, Surilie, was to make her Bollywood debut in the historical. Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, which is based on the same subject, hits screens later this month.



Rajkumar Santoshi and Surilie Gautam

In 2016, Ajay Devgn had also announced Sons of Sardar: Battle of Saragarhi. The actor-filmmaker has now abandoned his plans considering the Khiladi's film is coming up. Hooda had grown his tresses and sported facial fuzz for over two years to stay in character. The actor now no longer sports the look. With no new development, the film remains stuck.

The Battle of Saragarhi was fought before the Tirah Campaign on 12 September 1897 between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen. It occurred in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

The British Indian contingent comprised 21 Jat Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikhs (now the 4th battalion of the Sikh Regiment), who were stationed at an army post and were attacked by around 10,000 Afghans. The Sikhs, led by Havildar Ishar Singh, chose to fight to the death, in what is considered by some military historians as one of history's greatest last-stands. The post was recaptured two days later by another British Indian contingent.

Sikh military personnel commemorate the battle every year on 12 September, as Saragarhi Day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates