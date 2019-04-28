Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy a movie date with Avengers: Endgame

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked by photographers while making their way out of the theatre after watching the movie

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went on a movie date to watch "Avengers: Endgame". They were clicked by photographers while making their way out of the theatre after watching the movie at a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai.

Alia looked chic in a floral top and blue jeans. She had her hair loose and was seen holding a denim jacket. Ranbir sported a checked shirt and white T-shirt along with jeans and a cap to complete his casual look.

Reports about Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced last year. They have since made several appearances together -- be it walking hand in hand at an awards show or shopping on the New York streets.

They started opening up about their relationship this year. Alia talked about it when she appeared on "Koffee With Karan".

A kiss and an "I love you" from Alia to Ranbir at the 64th Filmfare Awards got their fans on social media excited about their rare public display of affection.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Brahmastra".

Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra and he will be unusually tight-lipped about the ambitious film or his role, willing to describe the Ayan Mukerji-directed project only as a "modern-day fairy tale". Now, mid-day has learnt that the actor will be seen playing a DJ in the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer.

A source revealed in an interview with mid-day, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process."

