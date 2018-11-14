Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra to release on Christmas 2019

bollywood

Brahmastra, the first part of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy, will now hit big screens on Christmas 2019. Starring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film was earlier slated to release in August next year.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the project under his Dharma Productions, took to social media to make the announcement. 'PART 1!!!! #BRAHMASTRA #CHRISTMAS2019 @DharmaMovies written and directed by AYAN MUKERJI,' read his tweet.

While Ranbir has previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in films such as 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', Alia and Ayan are first time working together on any film. 'Brahmastra' also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration. Meanwhile, 'Gold' star Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna will also be part of the upcoming superhero fantasy.

