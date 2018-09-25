Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's play-date with Roohi is simply adores!

bollywood

On Monday, rumoured couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside Karan Johar's house

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Roohi Johar. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah and Karan Johar's Instagram account

Karan Johar, who is currently on a foreign land attending Paris Fashion Week, need not worry about his children – Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. The kids have an actress-sister Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor to look after them. While the filmmaker was away flaunting his Gucci glamour, his kids Roohi and Yash are having a gala time with Alia and Ranbir.

On Monday, Brahmastra co-stars and rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Karan Johar's house, where they reached to meet the little munchkins.



Alia Bhatt arrives at Karan Johar's residence. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.



Ranbir Kapoor arrives at Karan Johar's residence with Alia Bhatt to meet Roohi and Yash. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

In one of the photos shared by Karan Johar, Roohi is seen tugged in Alia Bhatt's arms, while the other photo has Yash Johar posing. Well, looking at the picture, one can definitely say that papa Karan's posing skills have very well got imbibed in him. Yash was seen posing exactly like dad Karan Johar. Karan Johar captioned the photo as, "My girls."

View this post on Instagram My girls!!!!âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onSep 24, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram Posing like papa! Learning early!ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onSep 24, 2018 at 6:37am PDT

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia are gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about Karan Johar, he is currently attending the Paris Fashion Week, and has filled his Instagram account from pictures of the event.

