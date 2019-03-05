Ranbir Kapoor gets slammed by Kangana Ranaut! Who's next?

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut slammed Ranbir Kapoor for not taking a stand on the country's politics and other issues and wonders why actors like him distance themselves from talking about issues plaguing the country

Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut has now picked on Ranbir Kapoor. During the success party of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she recalled that RK had once said that he doesn't follow politics since it makes no difference to his life. He added that since he lives in a luxurious life and has complete access to basic needs like water, and electricity, he was fairly satisfied. Kangy wonders why actors like him distance themselves from talking about issues plaguing the country.

"Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that's not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that 'We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?' But I feel because of this country's people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person," said Kangana.

Kangana said that if expressing her opinions about a certain issue ruins her film career then, she is okay with it.

"If talking about politics can hamper my career then let it be. I also have regular supply of water and electricity at my home but that doesn't mean that I will not talk about other issues. This has to change and the media should change that.

"I feel you shouldn't distance yourself from issues of the country. In a democracy, you should speak about how the government has performed and also speak about your political inclination as a youth of this country. You cannot say why should I talk about politics when I get all the facilities. I don't understand why they think of their career so much that they don't have anything to do with their own country?"

Wonder which actor Kangana will take on next?

