Ranbir Kapoor has eyes only for Alia Bhatt!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been rumoured to be dating for some time now



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has admitted that he has a boy crush on Alia Bhatt. At a recent event in New Delhi, RK candidly confessed that he was fond of his Brahmastra co-actor. Karan Johar, who was also present said, "Awww." Earlier, Alia had said that she had the biggest crush on Ranbir for the longest time.

RK also heaped praise afterwards, on her recent release, Raazi. He found the film mind-blowing and felt it was the greatest movie ever made. Too much mush happening here.

In May, pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went viral with fans wondering if the two were an item. Well, tongues went wagging when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a joint entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception.

There has been buzz that the Brahmastra actors are seeing each other. Alia Bhatt, 25, has said that she always had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, 35, ever since his Saawariya (2007) days. Whether they are together or not, time will tell.

Meanwhile, Alia took to Instagram to share her picture with her rumored boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and many celebs showered all hearts and awws and smileys on their photo.

Also read: Sagarika Ghatge wants Ranbir Kapoor to play Zaheer Khan in biopic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates