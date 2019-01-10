Ranbir Kapoor is fulfilling his dream of working with Sanjay Dutt

bollywood

Now that the two begin work on Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor still looks up to him as his fan, and not as a co-star

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has grown up watching Sanjay Dutt's films. He has always been mesmerised by Dutt's unique aura. During his teen years, he had a huge poster of his cine idol put up in his room at his Pali Hill home.

Now that the two begin work on Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, RK still looks up to him as his fan, and not as a co-star. Dutt's rough and tough roles in Bollywood always inspired Ranbir, who feels he is fulfilling his dream of working with him, after playing him in Sanju!

The shoot of the film started in November, while Ranbir plays a dacoit, Dutt has been signed as the antagonist. Vaani Kapoor has been zeroed in on to essay the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises "jaw-dropping action sequences" and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project.

The film is part of YRF's three-movie deal with Karan Malhotra, who directed "Agneepath" and "Brothers". "Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge," Ranbir said of the high-octane adventure which is set in the heartland of India. Ranbir's last two outings with YRF were Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to release on July 31, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates