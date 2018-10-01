Ranbir Kapoor on how grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor got Bobby's climax changed

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor remembers grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away on Monday. The actor reveals how Krishna got Rishi Kapoor-starrer Bobby's climax changed

Ranbir Kapoor in a candid picture with grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Picture courtesy/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account

Legendary actor Raj Kapoor's wife and the matriarch of the Kapoor family, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday (October 1). Grandson Ranbir Kapoor was very close to grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. He was her favourite grandson.

In a chat with mid-day.com a few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor had shared a lot of interesting stories and incidences about his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The 37-year-old actor, who stayed at his grandmother's residence for over a year while his house was getting renovated, said that his grandmother was more knowledgeable than him when it came to films. Well, it is a known fact that Krishna was closely involved in the working of Raj Kapoor's films.

In fact, the lady used to keep a track of the films of all her grandkids and used to watch them only in theatres. She had watched all of Ranbir Kapoor's films.

Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that grandmother was Raj Kapoor's biggest critic. Revealing an interesting trivia of sorts, the Kapoor lad said that his grandfather Raj Kapoor would wake up his wife late in the night and take her to the studio to know her opinion on his films. Raj Kapoor made sure she saw all his films and would take her advice seriously.

When Raj Kapoor showed wife Krishna - Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor's Bobby, she said why would she come to watch the film if the lovers die in the end after after facing all the hardships. Raj Kapoor took her inputs and changed the climax of the film.

