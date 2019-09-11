Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga rose to fame in Bollywood with the remake of his Telugu film Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh. The film went on to break several records at the box office in 2019. It created a new fandom altogether for Shahid Kapoor, while Kiara Advani also received applause and praise for her performance. A while ago, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had admitted that after the success of Kabir Singh, he is keen on directing another film for Bollywood.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sandeep Vanga has already discussed the idea of making a crime drama with T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. After the discussion, the director and producer had only one name in mind for the role - Ranbir Kapoor. The report further states that the Sanju actor will soon meet Vanga to discuss the project in detail. However, the publication asserts that even if Ranbir gives a nod to this project, he won't be able to shoot anytime soon, as he has to complete filming Shamshera and Brahmastra.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Photo: Yogen Shah

A source told Mirror, "Sandeep narrated a story idea to Bhushan, who has liked it and will produce the film. They met yesterday to discuss logistics and casting." Stating further, the source also gave the reason behind him not starting the film's shoot immediately. "Ranbir has liked the concept and they will be meeting this week to discuss it further. Of course, even if Ranbir gives the nod, they will not be able to roll immediately because he has to wrap up two films, Brahmastra and Shamshera, first and is committed to a third, Luv Ranjan's next with Ajay and Deepika Padukone, which is being produced by Luv and Bhushan," revealed the source.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in a double role. Shamshera is produced by Yash Raj Films. Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji is a fantasy trilogy starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, and a film with Luv Ranjan that stars Ajay and Deepika.

Coming back to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Kabir Singh, it portrayed the story of a medical surgeon, who is on the path of self-destruction after turning unlucky in love. Kabir Singh hit the screens on June 21, 2019, and ever since it has been criticised by many, especially women, for celebrating "toxic masculinity".

