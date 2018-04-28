Ranbir Kapoor to hook up with bro-com king Luv Ranjan?

Sources say Kapoor in talks with Sonu Ke Titu director for laugh riot



Ranbir Kapoor

His commendable performances in his films notwithstanding, Ranbir Kapoor has been struggling for that elusive hit of late. While the actor has an enviable line-up of films — Sanju and Brahmastra — we hear that in his bid to strike gold at the box office, he has been meeting a few directors. Luv Ranjan, fresh out of the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is apparently one of the filmmakers that he is in talks with.

A source revealed, "Both of them are keen to collaborate on a film. Ranjan bounced off the premise of his next to Ranbir, who expressed his interest in the project. It is a romantic comedy, along the lines of Ranjan's previous comic capers. The script is being developed and if all goes as planned, RK will sign it in August. The film will roll right after he wraps up Brahmastra."



Luv Ranjan

When we reached out to Ranjan, the director said, "Ranbir and I have met many times. We are keen on working with each other, but nothing has been finalised. I have taken a break from direction and am currently concentrating on production. Soon, I will announce a couple of projects, only after which will I hit the writing board again. There is still time before anything materialises."

