Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for Alia Bhatt once again

Alia Bhatt's personal photographer 'RK' has yet again proved that he knows all the right angles and perfect lights while clicking her pictures. Lately, Alia has been posting several pictures of her on Instagram clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The 'Raazi' actor has shared another picture on Instagram, clicked by Ranbir, and captioned it, "keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone.. RK."

Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds have been painting the town red off late. Apart from spending time together, the couple has been bonding with each other's friends as well. While Ranbir continues to hide away from social media, Alia is making sure that his fans don't miss out on his awesomeness.

On August 26, Alia shared a photo clicked by Ranbir and captioned it, "When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do... RK" On August 1, Alia shared a photo clicked by Ranbir and captioned it, "& into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer - RK)" This public display of affection (PDA) on social media started in July, when the 'Highway' star posted a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen standing by a window overlooking the city view with a friend, and gave the picture credit to RK.

The actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra in Bulgaria, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

