Ranbir Kapoor's house party photos: Alia, Deepika, Ranveer, Shah Rukh, Aamir, KJo get together

bollywood

In a picture shared by Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor has his arms around Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while Alia Bhatt and her mentor can be seen twinning in red and blue.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's picture from the party

It's seldom that we see the biggest stars of Bollywood hanging out together, but Ranbir Kapoor's house party has managed to bring them all under one roof. Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh partied on Wednesday night at Ranbir Kapoor's house.

We clicked the actors while arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house. Take a look:



Shah Rukh Khan arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house



Aamir Khan arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house



Deepika Padukone arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house



Ranveer Singh arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house



Karan Johar arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house

Taking to his Instagram, KJo shared a snap of Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and himself sitting on a sofa, captioned: "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!'

In the picture, Ranbir has his arms around Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and her mentor can be seen twinning in red and blue. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned from Delhi after attending an event, looks charming as ever in the snap, while the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor can be seen in a casual attire.

View this post on Instagram The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!â¤ï¸ðððð A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onSep 26, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT



Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar's selfie moment

On the work front, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and will be again teaming up for Karan Johar's directorial, 'Takht', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra', which is being produced by Karan Johar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Also Read: Photos: Mouni Roy enjoys luxurious vacation with BFFs Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aashka Goradia

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates