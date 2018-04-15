Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma admires Shah Rukh Khan

Soundarya Sharma is in awe of Shah Rukh Khan

To support his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, she recorded a cover version of Shah Rukh Khan's hit Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. "I am a huge SRK fan. I don't miss any match played by his team. My song is dedicated to him and his team. I wish they emerge as winners this season," says Sharma.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's trainer Nupur Popeye is helping Soundarya Sharma to stay in shape. Soundarya loves to work out. Right from eating vegetarian food to working out to doing yoga, she follows it all.

"When you are a part of showbiz, you are always under media scrutiny. Hence, you need to maintain the way you look. I do yoga in the morning, then hit the gym at night. Besides, I also follow a strict diet. Nupur is a great instructor. He motivates me," Soundarya said in a statement. On the work front, she has featured in movies Ranchi Diaries and Meeruthiya Gangsters.

