Randeep Hooda: As a village boy, I have grown up around animals

Randeep Hooda traces the physical and mental benefits he seeks from the sport, days after he bagged a silver at the National Equestrian Championship

Randeep Hooda. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Connecting with this reporter to discuss Randeep Hooda's dramatic weight loss of 18 kilos in 28 days for Sarbjit (2016), the actor's nutritionist-sister Anjali Hooda-Sangwan had then revealed that even on an appetite of an apple and coffee, Hooda would make a peculiar request.

While she preferred that he limit even regular movement - restricting his activity to shooting and resting alone - the actor wished to indulge in horse-riding while on the almost zero-calorie diet. His request, though instantly turned down, is telling of his fervent desire to participate in a sport that only recently bagged him a silver medal at the National Equestrian Championship. Hooda takes us through how horse-riding enables him to stay in shape, and the physical activities he takes to, to up his game on the field.

The introduction

As a village boy, I've grown up around animals, including cattle and buffaloes, and have harboured a love for them. I was first taken by the concept of horse-riding when I saw Clint Eastwood on a horse [in films], and began romanticising the image. When I was [in college], I was taught the sport by Army men. Having given it up later, I was introduced to it again after 18 years while working with Naseer sir [Naseeruddin Shah] in theatre. He told me about a club I could enrol at to practice horse-riding, and that changed my life. I travel from Yari road to Mahalakshmi every day. The best part about the sport is that horses don't know if you're doing well in your career or not. They just respond to you.

An 'easy' sport?

It is seen as a sport that is not physically demanding, but a lot of factors are challenged in it. A rider must have a sense of balance, an understanding of callisthenics, and appropriate core engagement. If you're learning a [horse-riding] discipline, there's another set of [sports-specific] training that takes place. For instance, when learning [show] jumping, the rider isn't actually seated on the horse. You're [plopped] atop the [saddle], which means a lot of the inner-thigh strength is challenged. It requires a fair amount of training of the hip-flexors, and sumo squats to work the inner thigh. You also need strong forearms.

One needs a strong back and a good amount of flexibility as well. When in the gym, I train my hamstrings and quadriceps; especially the outer quads, and the back, because posture is of utmost importance. I also train in mixed martial arts, while my cardiovascular [workout] is completed during the horse-riding sessions itself.

Also, a horse's skeletal

structure is not entirely [ossified]. So, one must be able to isolate his own muscle movements to efficiently [lead] the horse. You need to think about isolating your ankle, knee, calf and elbow, and work in an ambidextrous manner. You need to also have a sense of rhythm. Going to the gym is essential, but playing any sport gives you an understanding of the movement of the body. It also enhances general well-being.

Schooling the horse

On a usual day, I head to the race course with my dog, and call for my horses to be brought into the [field]. I check their legs and how [healthy] they look, and accordingly decide the course of practice for the day. I ride my horses and understand the skill-practice that they need. Often, I ride four to five horses a day, which implies that there's a lot of physical training that I'm enduring. It is during these rounds that I understand which horse needs to work on its stride, flexibility, or is in need of gymnastics work. Every horse-rider must school his horses.

A meditative experience

A horse has an energy field that is six times that of other animals, which means there's a positivity to being in its company. I believe that there's no life without sports, and no sport without competition, which is why I keep participating in competitions. Also, this sport is a good teacher. It teaches you leadership and empathy.

