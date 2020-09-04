Randeep Hooda on his leg surgery: My dad was there during the operation; took care of everything

Randeep Hooda recently underwent a leg surgery but not much was known about it. The actor in a recent interview talked about his surgery and also spoken about how his father was with him during this time and also shed light on his shooting schedule.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hooda said, "My leg is healing, there's no post operative complication. I'll be able to move around properly in a week's time. My dad, who's a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything."

He added, "My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage."

Talking about the plates and screws that he was supposed to get done and how he never got time for it, the Sarbjit actor said, "But, I was either not getting time or the money to get this done. These plates and screws have been the longest relationship in my life, sad that it came to an end. I think the best films in my career happened when they were with me, and now I don't know if I'd be the same actor again."

He continued, "So, I wanted to keep those plates and screws as souvenirs but I sadly wasn't allowed and I could just managed a picture, which would be there with me to keep my luck going." The actor is now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan and Disha Patani and is also collaborating with Ileana D'Cruz for a project.

Talking about this film, the actor revealed, "We had finished 60-70% of the shoot before lockdown and rest we'll finish now. There are other things coming up. I'm hoping things get better and the film industry gets back on track. Many families are dependent upon the industry. I hope the wheels get churning again and we can continue working and keep entertaining everyone."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Update! Randeep Hooda Undergoes Leg Surgery, Actor Doing Well

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news