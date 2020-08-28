Update! Randeep Hooda undergoes leg surgery, actor doing well

Yesterday, we wrote about Extraction star Randeep Hooda undergoing a major surgery at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. While the details of the surgery weren't disclosed, today, we've learnt that it was a 'long-pending' leg surgery, and the actor is doing well now.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "It has gone off well and he should be discharged in a few days. He is fine, there is nothing to worry." The surgery was an elective one, and the actor had taken the mandatory COVID-19 test before it, the result of which came back negative.

Randeep Hooda's father, who is himself a doctor, told the publication, "He is in recovery, we hope to take him home soon. The leg injury happened sometime ago. It flared up again recently and was causing him a lot of pain. That's why he had to undergo this surgery."

Apparently, the actor complained of acute pain on Tuesday night. "Since he wasn't feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself," a source had revealed.

Well, we're glad the Sarbjit actor is doing well and we hope to see him back in action soon!

