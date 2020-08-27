Randeep Hooda undergoes major surgery, kept under observation

Randeep Hooda was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, for a surgery. According to reports, the actor has underwent major surgery and has now been kept under observation. The details of the surgery remain undisclosed.

A source close to the development told ETimes, "Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn't feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details."

The source added, "His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep's health. They will talk about it once they have all the reports. Randeep doesn't want people to speculate."

Another source informed the portal that Randeep also underwent a COVID-19 test before the surgery, which came back negative. "Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the COVID-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery," said the source.

Hooda has been part of films like Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, Risk, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Heroine, Jism 2, Bombay Talkies, Murder 3, John Day, Kick, Highway, Sarbjit, Sultan, and more recently, Extraction, and Love Aaj Kal.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

